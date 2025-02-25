JioHotstar to livestream Mahashivratri celebrations on February 26

New Delhi: JioHotstar will stream 'Mahashivratri: The Divine Night' —a multi-format, multi-location, multi-stream live event.

With a live event, across multiple streams, viewers can witness over 20 aartis from all Jyotirlingas in real-time, bringing the celebrations from across the country to their devices. They can also understand the significance of the aartis as well as delve deeper into the meaning of the rituals.

JioHotstar has partnered with the Isha Foundation to livestream their grand rituals, including musical performances by a diverse array of artists, ensuring nationwide access to the night-long celebrations. This will also include the meditations and preachings of Sadhguru. The live event will entail performances inspired by and dedicated to Lord Shiva. The night of musical offerings, cutting across different genres, will be fronted by popular singer, lyricist, and composer Sona Mohapatra.

The event on the platform will also entail live meditations from The Art of Living, led by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Adding to the spiritual and cultural experience, viewers can re-live the magic of Devo Ke Dev… Mahadev with a special three-hour episode showcasing the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as a tribute to the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The teaser:

Speaking on the initiative, a JioHotstar spokesperson said, "We are redefining the way India experiences seminal cultural moments, breaking barriers of access, scale and immersion. With the 'Mahashivratri' live event, we are leveraging the power of digital innovation to turn centuries-old traditions into an immersive, interactive, and intuitive nationwide experience. We want to unlock the power of aggregated community experiences and believe that the occasion of Mahashivratri is a moment which millions must share with each other."

Sri Sri Ravishankar (Gurudev), said, "Mahashivratri is an occasion to align with the cosmos to connect with the Divinity within. This sacred night brings us together in devotion, gratitude and joy."

Talking about this association, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, added, “Mahashivratri is a time to turn inward, reflect, and connect with the divine. It is a night of immense energy, where seekers from all walks of life come together. Through JioHotstar, this powerful night becomes even more accessible, where technology bridges distances and spirituality unite us all.”