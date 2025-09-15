0

Digital

JioHotstar bags over 35 wins at the 77th Emmy Awards

The Penguin secured nine awards including top honours for acting, effects and makeup, while The Pitt followed with five wins led by Best Drama Series and key acting roles

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
jio hotstar awards
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: JioHotstar’s international catalogue secured more than 35 awards at the 77th Emmy Awards, with nominations across over 200 categories. The platform’s mix of drama, comedy, action, and limited series figured prominently at television’s most recognised awards.

The Penguin emerged as one of the evening’s leading winners, receiving nine awards including Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup. The Pitt followed with five wins, among them Best Drama Series, Noah Wyle’s award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Katherine LaNasa’s recognition as Supporting Actress.

The Star Wars franchise maintained its presence, with Andor securing five awards including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Comedy also contributed to JioHotstar’s tally: Hacks took home three awards, including Jean Smart for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Hannah Einbinder for Supporting Actress. Pee-Wee As Himself won three awards, while Beatles ‘64 received recognition for Outstanding Sound Mixing.

Other series such as The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver also added to the total count. The ceremony was streamed to audiences in India on JioHotstar.

To mark the occasion, the platform has also released a coffee table book featuring its Emmy-recognised titles. The publication underlines the scale of its catalogue, which spans dramas, comedies, limited series, unscripted reality, kids and family programming, anime, and other genres.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the wins across categories and titles:

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin 

Outstanding Scripting for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy, Andor

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere 

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Sound Mixing: Beatles ‘64

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): House Of The Dragon

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: The Penguin 

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (one hour or more): Andor 

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Pitt

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming: The Righteous Gemstones

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-camera Comedy Series: Frasier 

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Andor 

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Andor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: The Penguin 

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): The Last Of Us 

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special: The Penguin

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): The Penguin

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series: 100 Foot Wave

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special: Pee-Wee as Himself

Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special: CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself

Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program: 100 Foot Wave

television award JioHotstar
Advertisment