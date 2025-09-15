JioHotstar bags over 35 wins at the 77th Emmy Awards

New Delhi: JioHotstar’s international catalogue secured more than 35 awards at the 77th Emmy Awards, with nominations across over 200 categories. The platform’s mix of drama, comedy, action, and limited series figured prominently at television’s most recognised awards.

The Penguin emerged as one of the evening’s leading winners, receiving nine awards including Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup. The Pitt followed with five wins, among them Best Drama Series, Noah Wyle’s award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Katherine LaNasa’s recognition as Supporting Actress.

The Star Wars franchise maintained its presence, with Andor securing five awards including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Comedy also contributed to JioHotstar’s tally: Hacks took home three awards, including Jean Smart for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Hannah Einbinder for Supporting Actress. Pee-Wee As Himself won three awards, while Beatles ‘64 received recognition for Outstanding Sound Mixing.

Other series such as The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver also added to the total count. The ceremony was streamed to audiences in India on JioHotstar.

To mark the occasion, the platform has also released a coffee table book featuring its Emmy-recognised titles. The publication underlines the scale of its catalogue, which spans dramas, comedies, limited series, unscripted reality, kids and family programming, anime, and other genres.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the wins across categories and titles:

●Best Drama Series: The Pitt

●Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

●Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

●Outstanding Scripting for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

●Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy, Andor

●Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

●Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

●Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

●Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

●Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

●Outstanding Sound Mixing: Beatles ‘64

●Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

●Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin

●Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin

●Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): House Of The Dragon

●Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

●Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor

●Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: The Penguin

●Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (one hour or more): Andor

●Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Pitt

●Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming: The Righteous Gemstones

●Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-camera Comedy Series: Frasier

●Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Andor

●Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Andor

●Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: The Penguin

●Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): The Last Of Us

●Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special: The Penguin

●Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

●Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): The Penguin

●Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus

●Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

●Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself

●Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series: 100 Foot Wave

●Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special: Pee-Wee as Himself

●Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special: CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO

●Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself

●Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program: 100 Foot Wave