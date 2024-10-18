JioCinema Premium to stream HBO Original drama series, Dune: Prophecy, from Nov 18

New Delhi: Dune Prophecy, is set to debut exclusively on JioCinema Premium, on November 18 at 6:30 am with new episodes dropping every subsequent Monday.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The cast features notable actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong.