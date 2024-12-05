JioCinema-brings-Suits-in-Hindi

New Delhi: JioCinema has announced that it will be streaming nine seasons of Suits in Hindi.

The series is now streaming exclusively on Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium.

The platform unveiled a promo on the track Millionaire by Yo Yo Honey Singh, capturing the ambition and drama that define the series.

Promo:

Reacting to the crossover, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “I’m thrilled to see Millionaire resonate with a powerhouse series like Suits! The song celebrates ambition, confidence, and the drive to succeed, which aligns perfectly with the show’s iconic characters and their journeys. It’s an exciting crossover, and I’m sure fans of both the track and the series will love this unique collaboration.”

Talking about the song, he added, “I created this song not just for those who are already millionaires but for those from the streets who aspire to become one and achieve success in life. I see this song as an inspiration for everyone because I come from the streets of New Delhi, and I’m here today only because of my fans."