Jio Studios unveils new moving logo

New Delhi: Jio Studios has unveiled a new moving logo.

The company said the logo reflects its commitment to powerful, culturally resonant storytelling.

Since its inception in 2018, Jio Studios has produced over 100 films and series that celebrate both the depth and diversity of Indian culture. In 2024, the studios produced Article 370, Shaitaan and Stree 2. With Singham Again marking the second-largest opening of the year and Laapata Ladies chosen as India’s official Oscar entry, Jio Studios has achieved a 100% success rate across its 2024 slate.

The moving logo:

The logo animation begins with a single spark from a ball of energy that is revealed as Jio, symbolising the genesis of an idea represented by pixie dust, igniting into a tapestry of mandala designs, which are a symbol of the universe in its ideal form and moving dials of the mandala that bring together Indian languages and musical notes, each element weaving together to form a golden lotus—a timeless Indian symbol of purity, resilience and renewal and associated with Brahma the creator of the universe. The lotus opens to reveal an intricate mandala design in all its glory, encasing all the elements and at the heart of it is Jio, with the final crescendo birthing the Jio Studios logo accompanied by the sound of sitar. With every intricate detail, Jio Studios’ new logo embodies its mission: “Make in India, Show the World.” With just two colours Black and Gold until the last frame, the logo is timeless and ethereal. Accompanied by an unforgettable and quintessentially Indian signature tune layered with numerous Indian instruments, the moving logo captures the essence of Jio Studios’ commitment to creativity and grandeur in storytelling while proudly embracing its Indianness.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, remarked, “2024 has been an incredible year for Jio Studios in which we enjoyed back-to-back box office successes and critical acclaim alike with Stree 2 and Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies). A moving logo is an emotion; it is the embodiment of our brand and our values while it captures our vision, and I am particularly happy with the way our logo celebrates our Indianness and wears it on its sleeve. Our new moving logo not only honours our rich heritage but also symbolises our ambition to keep pushing boundaries with scale and innovation. Purity of Ideas and storytelling form the soul of Jio Studios, and this logo reflects our resilient journey beyond languages and genres, to bring unforgettable, uniquely Indian narratives to audiences all over the world.”