JetSynthesys appoints Ryo Shima as CEO of gaming division

New Delhi: JetSynthesys, the digital entertainment and technology company, announced the appointment of Ryo Shima as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Gaming Division.

Shima, who has been leading JetSynthesys' Japan business, will now oversee the company’s gaming operations.

“Ryo’s impressive track record, particularly during his time at GREE where he played a pivotal role in establishing key titles and expanding international reach, makes him an exceptional leader for our Gaming Division,” said Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys. “His insights from Silicon Valley, combined with his experience in the global gaming arena, will be crucial as we pursue innovative opportunities and deeper engagement with our global partners.”

Ryo Shima, Chief Executive Officer of JetSynthesys Gaming Division, said, “I am excited to step into this expanded role and look forward to collaborating with our talented teams worldwide to create engaging and innovative gaming experiences. Our focus will remain on offering unparalleled solutions for game developers, publishers and gamers while ensuring growth in the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming landscape.”