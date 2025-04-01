Jeera drink brand Bindu appoints PivotRoots as its digital agency

New Delhi: PivotRoots, a Havas Company, has been appointed as the digital agency for Bindu, a jeera drink brand in South India.

The partnership aims to drive Bindu’s growth by enhancing its digital presence.

To accelerate its national presence, Bindu will leverage a digital-first approach. The strategy will focus on:

Establishing Bindu as the ‘OG’ of Jeera Fizz

Content-driven brand awareness – Deploying digital assets and formats to enhance recall and interaction

Expanding market reach – Boosting visibility across emerging digital channels and driving product trials in new distribution spaces

Megha Shankar, Director – Marketing, Bindu Jeera Fizz, shared, "Bindu has been a beloved name in South India for years, celebrated for its rich legacy and authentic taste. As a proud Make in India brand, we are now set to expand nationwide, introducing Jeera Fizz to a wider audience while staying true to our roots. Our focus is on bridging tradition with innovation to make the brand relevant for today’s Gen Z and millennial consumers. With this partnership, we aim to create engaging narratives that drive strong consumer connections and establish Bindu as the go-to choice for jeera beverages across India."

Hetal Khalsa, Co-Founder and CCO, PivotRoots, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Bindu and bring its legacy to a larger audience through strategic storytelling and digital innovation. Our goal is to reshape perceptions, deepen consumer engagement, and position Bindu not just as a beverage but as an essential part of everyday moments across India."