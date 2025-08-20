Jaimit Doshi launches AI-driven marketing startup Metuzi.ai

New Delhi: Jaimit Doshi, a marketing and technology professional with extensive experience across India’s financial services and consumer sectors, has announced the launch of Metuzi.ai, an AI-driven platform focused on consumer engagement and personalised marketing.

Sharing his journey on LinkedIn, Doshi recounted the influence of his mother in encouraging him to start his own venture. Doshi said the idea developed over time, with AI tools becoming an integral part of his strategy. “With enough tinkering, GPT became my thinking partner. Marketing got faster, sharper, and soon I was doing the work of seven people a day which meant six hours free… Metuzi.ai,” he wrote.

Metuzi.ai intends to support brands in improving customer engagement and retention. The platform uses custom large language models to analyse consumer behaviour and deliver targeted communication, with performance-led pricing based on measurable results. Netcore Cloud has joined as the lead investor through its incubation programme.

Doshi’s professional background spans multiple senior roles in India’s marketing and financial services sector. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer (global) and CEO of Hustlr, a Gen Z-focused sub-brand under Lenskart.com, from September 2024 to May 2025. Prior to that, he held positions at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, including Chief Marketing, Digital and Technology Officer, where he oversaw initiatives integrating technology, data and consumer behaviour into sales and marketing functions.

In his LinkedIn post, he reflected on the role of AI in his new venture: “We understand the consumer, the brand, and the data. We build custom LMs that do the heavy lifting… And we work on performance led fees: if you win, we win.”

Metuzi.ai is based in Mumbai and operates in a hybrid work model, with Doshi overseeing its initial development and growth.