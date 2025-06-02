Jagran New Media revamps English news platform as TheDailyJagran.com

New Delhi: Jagran New Media, the digital division of Jagran Prakashan, has announced the relaunch of its English news platform under a new identity, TheDailyJagran.com. The initiative marks a shift towards creating a standalone digital destination, with the aim of strengthening the company’s independent presence in the English-language news space.

The platform will continue to cover a broad range of topics, including news, entertainment, lifestyle, cricket, business, astrology, and trending developments. According to the organisation, the new identity retains the group’s long-standing editorial values while introducing updated design features and functionality aimed at enhancing the user experience.

In a statement, Gaurav Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Jagran New Media, said, “TheDailyJagran.com represents a forward-looking shift in how we serve our English-speaking audiences. While the platform carries forward Jagran’s trusted legacy, it brings with it a renewed editorial focus, stronger design sensibilities, and sharper storytelling. Through TheDailyJagran.com, we’re building a destination that is youthful, bold, and credible.”

TheDailyJagran.com incorporates updated technical features such as Next.js 14, Tailwind CSS, and improvements to Core Web Vitals to ensure faster loading and smoother performance. New sections introduced as part of the revamp include CricDaily, offering live cricket updates and schedules, and AstroDaily, providing astrological forecasts and zodiac-related content. The platform also features redesigned finance tools, including calculators for EMI, SIP, PPF, and BMI.

Jagran New Media has positioned the relaunch as an attempt to cater to an increasingly digital and diverse English-speaking audience, both within India and abroad.