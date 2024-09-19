Jagran New Media launches Marathijagran.com for Marathi audiences

Delhi: Jagran New Media expanded its digital footprint in the state of Maharashtra by launching MarathiJagran.com, a comprehensive news website specifically tailored for the Marathi-speaking community with a range of content, including news, entertainment, business, lifestyle, and more, in the Marathi language.

Expanding Jagran New Media's digital footprint in Maharashtra, the website will deliver news across various categories such as entertainment, markets, stocks, lifestyle, and astrology, all in the Marathi language. Through this initiative, readers will now gain access to Jagran Group’s extensive news network, featuring factual and investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-checked stories from Vishwas News in Marathi.

The launch of Marathi Jagran has received commendations from leaders of Maharashtra, including Eknath Shinde, Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party Chief (SP), Uddhav Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and President of Shiv Shena (UBT), and Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, commented on the launch, stating, “Localisation continues to be a key element in the digital landscape. With Marathi Jagran, we are expanding our footprint to connect more deeply with local and global Marathi-speaking audiences by providing content in their native language, following our ethos of DEI. This initiative is a part of our broader mission to enhance accessibility and cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of our audience across India with personalization. We’re excited for this launch and will be soon expanding to more and more languages.”

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief, Jagran New Media, added, “The launch of Marathi Jagran marks a significant milestone for us in connecting with our audience on a more personal level. MarathiJagran.com will not only provide timely and relevant news to audiences worldwide but also celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. We look forward to engaging with our readers and offering them a platform that reflects their voice and values with content that is data-backed, credible, and verified.”