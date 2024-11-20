Jagran New Media launches Gujarati Jagran app

New Delhi: Jagran New Media on Wednesday announced the launch of the Gujarati Jagran App as a part of its expansion strategy into Indic languages.

The new app from the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan is available for free download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Jagran New Media said that the app’s intuitive design makes navigation effortless, allowing users to quickly switch between different types of content and categories, access the app in dark or light mode, and consume interactive multimedia content.

Jagran New Media has successfully launched platforms in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, etc.

“Launched in the year 2022, GujaratiJagran.com is already a go-to destination for significant international users and a dedicated following among the Gujarati-speaking population in India. With the new app, the aim is to deepen community connection, delivering credible local news, entertainment, business updates, and more—all in just one click,” the company said in a press statement.

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief of Jagran New Media, said, "The launch of the Gujarati Jagran App is an exciting moment in our ongoing Indic language expansion strategy. Leveraging technology to provide instant, credible, and comprehensive updates with just a click has been our forte. Our mission is to create a seamless, engaging, and trustworthy news experience, and introducing the all-new Gujarati Jagran App is a significant step in that direction. This launch will further solidify our connection with the Gujarati-speaking community, both locally and globally, ensuring they stay informed and connected to their roots."

Pradeep Singh Rawat, AVP, Technology & Design at Jagran New Media, added, "We are thrilled to launch the Gujarati Jagran App, focusing on cutting-edge technology and a modern design for a smooth and enjoyable user experience. Our app offers an intuitive UI/UX, city-specific personalization, and seamless navigation between categories, making it a comprehensive and user-friendly source of Gujarati news, lifestyle, trending content, and more. Additionally, the app brings all content forms together in one place – from articles to quick tappable stories – making it a comprehensive source of information. With seamless navigation between different categories, users can effortlessly explore news, lifestyle, trending content and more. Our goal is to create a sophisticated, user-friendly platform that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our tech-savvy audience, keeping them informed and engaged."