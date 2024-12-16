Jagran New Media appoints Manoj Mishra as CHRO

New Delhi: Jagran New Media has appointed Manoj Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Mishra has over two decades of experience in HR leadership, talent management, culture building and business goals.

Mishra said, “I am thrilled to kickstart this new journey with Jagran New Media. I will focus on building a diverse and inclusive workplace where different perspectives are welcomed and also look forward to contributing to the growth framework, ensuring the organization continues its pursuit of excellence.”

Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media, said, “We are delighted to welcome Manoj to the Jagran New Media family. With his elaborate experience, innovative approach, and proven track record in human resources, we are confident he will be invaluable in cultivating a positive and productive work environment. I believe Manoj will be a catalyst in further building on the high-trust, high-performance culture fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) framework within the workplace.”

With more than two decades of experience across product, tech, e-commerce, HRC & retail, Mishra has been a crucial part of the founding teams in building and scaling various startups and large organisations both globally and in India.