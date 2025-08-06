Jagran Film Festival to return in September with 13th edition across 14 cities

New Delhi: The Jagran Film Festival (JFF), described as the world’s largest travelling film festival, is set to return with its 13th edition on September 4, in Delhi. Presented by Rajnigandha, the festival will travel through 14 cities and conclude in Mumbai on November 16.

This year’s edition will include special tributes to mark key milestones in Indian cinema, including the centenary of Guru Dutt, 50 years of Shabana Azmi’s film career, and half a century since the release of Sholay. It will also recognise the contributions of filmmakers and cultural figures such as Shyam Benegal, Manoj Kumar, Shaji N. Karun, and Pritish Nandy.

The festival is curated by Srinivasa Santhanam, Anupama Bose, and Premendra Mazumdar, and supported by mentors including Subhash Ghai, Khushboo Sundar, Adil Hussain, and A. Sreekar Prasad.

The 2025 edition will feature in-conversation sessions and panels with industry figures such as Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty, R. Balki, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Mahajan, Amit Sadh, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

As part of its 14-city circuit,Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Agra, Ranchi, Patna, Hisar, Ludhiana, Gorakhpur, Dehradun, and Mumbai, the festival will host film premieres, retrospectives, masterclasses, and discussions with actors, directors, and storytellers.

Speaking about the festival, Basant Rathore, Vice President, Strategy and Brand Development at Jagran Prakashan, said, “Jagran Film Festival has grown into one of India’s most inclusive and far-reaching cultural movements, celebrating the legacy of Indian cinema while embracing bold, global narratives. With every edition, we reaffirm our belief in the power of cinema to provoke thought, inspire change, and build cultural bridges.

The 2025 festival continues this legacy, amplifying bold voices, timeless stories, and emerging perspectives from across the globe. At Dainik Jagran, our purpose has always been to awaken and unite, and through JFF, we champion stories that speak across generations, geographies, and genres.”