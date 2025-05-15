iQOO takes title sponsorship for Skyesports BGMI Championship Finals

New Delhi: Skyesports named iQOO the title sponsor for the Skyesports Championship 2025 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Grand Finals. The event, now renamed the iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025, will run from 15–18 May and feature 16 teams competing for a total prize pool of ₹17.5 lakh.
The iQOO Neo 10, scheduled to launch on 26 May, comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and supports 144 frames per second for gaming.
Established in 2018, the Skyesports Championship is positioned as one of India’s longest-running homegrown esports properties. The upcoming tournament continues Skyesports’ partnership model, which includes other sponsors such as AMD, Western Digital, Red Bull, and GIGABYTE.
The final stage introduced a competitive format called the Sky Champ Rule, requiring teams to reach a specific points threshold and secure a match victory to win. The event will be livestreamed on the Skyesports YouTube channel.
Participating teams included Team Versatile, Gods Reign, True Rippers, Wyld Fangs, iQOO Soul, and iQOO 8Bit, among others.
According to the organisers, the competition aimed to draw a wide online viewership, particularly among younger audiences, amid a growing domestic esports market. Industry estimates project India will have over 730 million gamers by 2028, with a significant portion engaging in esports either as viewers or players.
Skyesports Founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said the event's scale and reach make it a viable platform for brands seeking to connect with gaming communities.