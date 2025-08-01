iQOO appoints Vedang Chavan as Chief Gaming Officer

New Delhi: iQOO has appointed Vedang Vikas Chavan, a 25-year-old esports coach and gamer from Navi Mumbai, as its new Chief Gaming Officer (CGO).

Vedang will now be working with iQOO’s leadership team to provide insights into smartphone gaming experiences and connect more deeply with India’s esports ecosystem.

Vedang, who began gaming at the age of 10, previously represented India at international PUBG PC tournaments across Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia. He later transitioned into coaching, assembling esports teams from grassroots talent and helping them achieve podium finishes at national competitions.

Reflecting on his appointment, Vedang said, “I’m genuinely overwhelmed and grateful to be named iQOO’s new Chief Gaming Officer. When I first came across this opportunity on LinkedIn, I saw it as the perfect way to challenge myself, a chance to grow, upgrade my skills, and do something meaningful in the esports space.

And the fact that it was coming from a brand like iQOO made it even more exciting. I knew I had to give it my all. I never imagined it would take me all the way here. The competition rounds were intense, and the finalists I met along the way were all incredibly talented.

I’ll never forget the video call with Nipun sir congratulating me, that’s a moment I’ll always treasure. This journey has been surreal, and I’m thankful to iQOO, the jury, and everyone who believed in me. I’m excited to now take this passion forward with iQOO and give back to the community that shaped me.”

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, added, “This is yet another iconic moment for the Indian smartphone industry, and we are proud to welcome Vedang as our new Chief Gaming Officer. Vedang perfectly embodies the spirit of ‘I Quest On and On’. His journey from grassroots gaming to leading top teams reflects the passion and perseverance we value at iQOO.

With his experience as a player, coach, and mentor, we believe he will bring a sharper understanding of the gaming community and a fresh perspective to our gaming initiatives. All of us at iQOO are excited to have him join the family, and we are confident he will make a meaningful impact in this role.”

Vedang was chosen by a jury comprising iQOO CEO Nipun Marya, media personality Rannvijay Singha, esports content creator Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), and 8bit Thug (Animesh Agarwal).

In a related development, the brand has also appointed Harshvardhan Singh as its official caster. A commentator and presenter, Harshvardhan began his casting career two years ago and has since won the Nodwin Gaming Talent Hunt three times, including during BGIS 2024. His experience spans casting, match analysis, production, editing, and design.