Ipsos launches Ipsos Consumer Voice for direct video access to consumers

New Delhi: Ipsos, a global market research and analytics company has launched the Ipsos Consumer Voice – the platform for direct video access to real consumers, via the Crownit platform in over 40 cities.

Elaborating on the broad contours of the platform and the launch, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "The Ipsos Consumer Voice provides clients the freedom of accessing a vast universe of respondents (approx 3 Mn) from SEC A & B, aged 18-45 years by matching consumers with the requirement at their convenience, in 40 cities and at a mere click. Enabling and addressing clients’ ask, where they seek quick and fast access to real consumers for understanding consumer motivations, behavior, shopping, consumption/ ownership patterns, and executing product research. The platform also allows moderation, translation and transcription analysis and is a gamechanger that reaffirms the Ipsos value of putting clients’ interests first. Especially when they constantly seek access to core TG, efficiencies and pumping back consumer insights into strategy.”

"The proposition is best in class, as it leverages the Crownit mobile first consumer panel, an Ipsos acquisition,addressing clients’ need of flexibility and speed and involves a single step initiation for accessing key target groups while harnessing the power of AI,” added Adarkar.

The panel platform is useful in a range of activities: video immersions, to learn consumer behavior and thoughts; shop alongside by shadowing the consumer as she browses for shopping or digital media; product research, in the moment product testing, application and feedback; home audit, look around consumer homes, products and brands they use and consume; depth interview, qualitative interviews with formal discussion guides; Gen AI powered, backed by Ipsos Facto Gen AI solutions; video transcription, frame by frame searchable transcription in multiple languages and video analysis, frame by frame sentiment and emotion analysis etc.

Sameer Grover, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Ipsos Crownit said, "Ipsos Consumer Voice uses the Crownit platform and Crownit mobile-first consumer panel which was acquired by Ipsos in June-2024. The Ipsos-Crownt online solutions backed with Gen AI, make us nimble in supporting growing clients’ needs.”