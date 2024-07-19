Ipsos launches ad evaluation solution, Creative|Spark AI

Delhi: Ipsos has announced the launch of Creative|Spark AI, an ad evaluation solution to predict human reactions to linear and social videos.

It leverages the combined power of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence to boost creative effectiveness.

The AI advertising prediction model is built on the foundation of Ipsos’ creative assessment solution, Creative|Spark, and incorporates the past 5 years of Ipsos’ creative database, based on 18,000 human response cases.

Shaun Dix, Ipsos’ Global Leader of Creative Excellence, said, “Creative|Spark AI is designed for advertisers seeking greater value and learning from their assets, especially those constrained by budget and timing. It is particularly beneficial given the significant spend on social media advertising, helping advertisers evaluate their assets and identify areas for improvement, whether it’s one, or hundreds of creative in as little as 15 minutes.”

Creative Spark AI is available in the US as a self-service on the Ipsos Digital platform or through full service with Ipsos' Creative Excellence teams. Additional markets will be deployed throughout 2024.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said, "Exciting times ahead. While the Ipsos Creative Spark AI launch is taking place in a phased manner, by markets, soon it will be accessible to clients in India and will be a game changer in improving the entire ad testing and communication testing framework, providing data understanding at a mere click using customised prompts.”