iProspect bags digital media mandate of Ardex Endura

New Delhi: iProspect India has secured the digital media mandate for Ardex Endura – a brand in the construction chemicals industry.
The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai and Bengaluru offices.
As part of the mandate, iProspect, a digital-first media agency from dentsu India, will lead the brand’s digital transformation. This will include spearheading social media and content development, executing SEO strategies, and revamping the website. The agency will focus on elevating brand awareness, building trust, and establishing thought leadership, all while enhancing community engagement.
Commenting on the win, Vinod Thadani, CEO iProspect India said, “We are incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter with ARDEX ENDURA. This partnership is a true reflection of our unwavering commitment to driving impactful growth through sharp, data-backed digital strategies. The iProspect team has consistently demonstrated its expertise in the digital space, and we are eager to amplify ARDEX ENDURA's leadership in the industry, pushing the boundaries of innovation and success with strategy-driven nudges across platforms.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu added, “Welcoming ARDEX ENDURA to our clientele marks a significant strategic win for us. We are excited to have them onboard. Our mission is to elevate their digital presence and support their ambitious growth goals with innovative solutions. iProspect’s deep expertise in driving sustainable growth ensures long-term digital success for the brand. We are confident that our approach will be crucial in ARDEX ENDURA’s journey to becoming the most trusted brand in its sector, paving the way for enduring growth and fostering meaningful engagement.”
Gopinath Krishnan, Managing Director, ARDEX ENDURA commented, “I'm thrilled to have iProspect onboard as our Digital agency partner to drive our digital transformation journey forward. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to strengthen our digital presence and connect with our customers in more meaningful ways.”