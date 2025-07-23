Interpublic introduces Agentic Systems for commerce

New Delhi: Interpublic Group has launched Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC), a new product developed to help brands navigate increasingly complex commerce environments using artificial intelligence and automation.

The system uses Interpublic’s in-house technology along with transaction data from Intelligence Node, which the company acquired earlier this year.

ASC is designed to provide real-time intelligence by capturing detailed data signals on products and their competitors, down to SKU and store-level granularity. It collects and analyses information such as search behaviour, digital shelf positioning, product page content, pricing, and inventory availability. This intelligence is then used to help brands adjust their sales and margin strategies across digital commerce platforms.

Jeriad Zoghby, who joined Interpublic from Accenture in 2023, will lead the new offering. He serves as the group’s Chief Commerce Strategy Officer and brings experience in building and integrating large-scale enterprise systems across sectors.

Earlier this year, Interpublic appointed Yaniv Sarig as Global Head of AI Commerce to support projects such as ASC. The group also finalised its acquisition of Intelligence Node, whose real-time, market-wide signal capability underpins the ASC system.

"Agentic Systems for Commerce can help brands compete and succeed in an evolving and demanding marketplace and flatten the cost curve associated with the complex commerce landscape," said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO at Interpublic. "We believe ASC can become a new revenue stream for us, and it’s another way in which we can use AI to scale our expertise and expand our business beyond our core capabilities of marketing communications and media, into solution sets that deliver quantifiable results.”

The offering is currently in pilot phase with nearly two dozen consumer goods brands. According to the company, the tool has led to measurable increases in both impressions and sales.

"We're seeing strong early momentum with ASC," said Zoghby. "Over 20 CPG brands have already deployed our agentic commerce system. This quick adoption demonstrates our clients' recognition that today's commerce environment demands more than tools, even AI-enabled ones. They need integrated agentic systems that autonomously capture market-wide signals, identify performance opportunities, and execute in real time, enabling brands to move with the speed, precision, and enterprise agility this new era demands."