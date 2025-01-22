Interactive Avenues bags IAMAI’s ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ for the 12th time

New Delhi: Interactive Avenues has clinched the ‘Best Digital Agency of the Year’ (Gold), with a total of 22 awards at the Internet & Mobile Association of India’s (IAMAI) India Digital Awards.

The agency bagged a total of 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 5 Bronze across numerous categories. Their award-winning work included campaigns for brands, including ITC, Amazon Prime Video, Kenvue, Mahindra Rise, Mahindra Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, The Oberoi Group, Lodha Group, LT Foods (Daawat), Sony India, Kohler, Senco Gold, Magica Sports Ventures (Tamil Thalaivas), Capri Sports (UP Warriorz), and others.

Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, said, “We are thrilled to be honoured with this award by IAMAI for the 12th time – the win cements our agency’s legacy of innovation, excellence, and client-centricity. We dedicate this achievement to our stellar teams, clients, and partners, who collectively pushed the boundaries of digital marketing to make this brilliant victory possible.”

Started in 2009, the IAMAI India Digital Awards (IDA) celebrate organisations, teams and practitioners who have delivered exemplary business outcomes using digital as a medium. The winners were announced at an awards gala on the second day of the India Digital Summit in New Delhi.