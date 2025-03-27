Integral Ad Science opens new Mumbai office

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science (IAS), the media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the expansion of its India footprint with a new office in Mumbai.

The Mumbai office complements IAS’s existing presence in Delhi and Pune.

Abhishek Pujar, who has been promoted to Commercial Lead, will head the full-service team in Mumbai and report to Saurabh Khattar, Country Head of India.

“The distinct needs of our customers in the APAC region demand localised solutions and a leadership team with deep market knowledge and expertise,” said Laura Quigley, Senior Vice President of APAC. “We are committed to building enduring relationships with international and local brands in India and the wider APAC region to empower advertisers with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance the effectiveness of their digital ad campaigns.”

Pujar joined IAS in 2022 as a Sales Manager to expand operations in India. He brings over a decade of experience in the digital advertising industry and has worked at companies including InMobi, where he handled the Sales responsibilities for Southeast Asia, and Zomato, where he was responsible for driving revenue.

“I am honoured to lead the Mumbai business expansion for IAS and looking forward to working closely with brands and agencies in Mumbai to tap into IAS’s solutions that help drive efficiency and return on investment," said Pujar, Commercial Lead Mumbai at IAS. “Brands in India are investing significant budgets across digital media, and there’s a growing adoption of measurement and optimisation solutions for driving campaign success.”

“We are delighted to have Abhishek spearhead commercial growth for IAS in Mumbai as he has deep experience in partnering with brands and agencies across India and a keen understanding of the digital advertising landscape,” said Saurabh Khattar, Country Head of India. “Our presence in Mumbai will allow us to more effectively support our customers, address local market demands, and strengthen business outcomes.”