New Delhi: Ahead of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s long-running series Stranger Things, Instamart has partnered with the streaming platform to introduce “InstaStrange”, a gesture-controlled online store.

The platform allows users to browse and purchase Stranger Things merchandise using hand movements, reflecting the telekinetic powers of the show’s protagonist.

Alongside the store, Instamart and Netflix have released a digital video campaign featuring Indian creators such as Sahil Cylinder, Mukesh Kumar Sir, Fauxy, and Carrom King. The campaign presents a mock news-style narrative in which the creators prepare for the series’ “final battle” through exaggerated, humorous drills, culminating in a reveal of the InstaStrange store.

Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Swiggy, said, “Stranger Things fans don’t just watch the show; they live in its universe. So we asked ourselves, how can we make shopping feel a bit supernatural too? With Netflix, we got to turn that thought into something real with a unique telekinesis store- InstaStrange that users can shop from using just hand gestures. It’s fun, it’s strange, it makes you feel a little like Eleven on a mission… which, honestly, is how most of us feel while shopping anyway. By partnering with Netflix, we are able to leverage the cultural cache of the platform and create something extraordinary together.”

The InstaStrange store is designed to bring the show’s telekinetic concept into an interactive shopping experience, allowing fans to engage with the merchandise in a motion-controlled, immersive way.

Poornima Sharma, Head of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix India, added, “The Stranger Things universe has always been rooted in imagination and friendship. With Instamart, we’re rallying the fandom to prepare for the final season by giving fans an authentic, immersive experience that channels that very spirit - one that lives beyond the screen and reflects how innovation and creativity continue to inspire us to chase bold new ideas, both on and off screen.”

The campaign will also extend to a physical experience at the DLF CyberHub in Gurugram on 27 November, featuring themed merchandise, food, and photo opportunities designed to replicate elements from the Stranger Things world.

Watch the campaign films: