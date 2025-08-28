Instamart marks Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai with anamorphic installation

New Delhi: Instamart, in partnership with Arthat Studio, has unveiled an anamorphic installation for Ganesh Chaturthi, featuring a Ganpati idol created entirely from puja items. The 8-ft high, 10-ft deep artwork is on display at Inorbit Mall, Mumbai, from August 24 to September 4, 2025.

The large-scale installation has been constructed using more than 400 festive essentials such as diyas, flowers, coconuts, modaks, fruits, and puja thalis. When viewed through a phone camera from a specific angle, the arrangement of items transforms into the image of Lord Ganesha.

The installation, designed by Arthat Studio, reflects the trend of thematic Ganpati celebrations that combine traditional elements with contemporary storytelling. Visitors to the mall can view the installation until September 4.

Speaking about the concept, Mayur Hola, VP, Brand Marketing at Instamart, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is such a beautiful festival, the colours, the devotion, and the joy of seeing unique handcrafted idols come alive on the streets of Mumbai. It’s what makes this time of year so special. But while people love soaking that in, what they don’t love is running around for the little things. In today’s fast-paced world, festivals are when you want to pause, celebrate, and be with your loved ones.

That’s really where Instamart steps in. Partnering with Arthat Studio gave us a chance to create something visually stunning, while also reminding people that Instamart is like their best bud during the festival, here to take care of all those small hassles, whether it’s fresh flowers or a last-minute forgotten puja essential.”

The activation follows a series of festive campaigns by Instamart across occasions such as Holi, Janmashtami, and Raksha Bandhan. According to the company, Janmashtami saw high demand for items including basuris, laddoo gopal idols, poshaks, and makkhan-based offerings, while Raksha Bandhan recorded a surge in rakhi orders.