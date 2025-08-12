Instamart expands home and lifestyle category with home stop products in key cities

New Delhi: Instamart has expanded its Home and Lifestyle category by partnering with Home Stop, a brand by Shoppers Stop, to offer over 100 curated products in major metropolitan areas including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon. Instamart now offers a range of Home Stop products, including crockery, serveware, home décor, and furnishings, with delivery expected within 10 minutes.

The product selection includes linen and furnishings, home décor items such as artisanal candle holders, Buddha figurines, jharokha t-light holders, modern serveware, dinnerware, and kitchen storage solutions designed for everyday use.

Manender Kaushik, AVP and Category Head at Instamart, said, “Since the launch of the Home and Lifestyle category on Instamart, we’ve witnessed robust growth in the segment. This signals that quick commerce has evolved from a simple grocery delivery service into a more sophisticated marketplace encompassing larger and diverse categories.

Traditionally, home and furnishings were planned purchases; however, today, the needs of Indian online shoppers are rapidly evolving. By closely understanding consumer preferences, we have prioritised expanding our assortment of lifestyle products. Our partnership with Home Stop marks a significant step towards making curated home décor and furnishings accessible to shoppers within minutes.”

Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO of Shoppers Stop, added, “Home Stop offers a curated selection of contemporary, classic, and innovative home solutions that blend quality, style, and value. It’s a one-stop destination for everything from bed and bath to living, dining, and kitchen, thoughtfully curated to help our customers build homes that truly reflect their personality.

This partnership with Instamart marks a significant step in making the Home Stop experience instantly accessible through the power of quick commerce, allowing us to meet our customers at their doorstep, quickly and effortlessly. Together, we’re reimagining how modern India discovers and shops for premium home living.”