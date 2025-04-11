Instagram’s Locked Reels feature: Here’s what it means for brands and creators

New Delhi: Instagram, the Meta-owned social media giant, is quietly rolling out a new feature dubbed "Locked Reels," designed to let creators share exclusive content accessible only through a secret code.

Spotted in a test by Instagram’s official Design account, as per news reports, the feature prompts viewers to enter a keyword—hinted at by the creator—to unlock blurred Reels, adding a layer of interactivity to the platform’s short-form video format.

While still in early testing, the move signals Instagram’s push to deepen engagement and offer creators more tools to connect with their audiences.

In a recent example, the Instagram Design account shared a locked Reel with a clue pointing to the first hashtag in its caption: “#threads.” Entering the code revealed a teaser for the account’s upcoming Threads profile, complete with an animated banner. Unlike Instagram’s existing “Reveal” Stories feature, which requires a direct message to unlock hidden content, Locked Reels rely on codes that can be shared anywhere—social posts, emails, or even offline events—making them versatile for creators and brands alike.

Instagram has not announced plans for a wider rollout, but the feature’s potential is already generating buzz. For regular users, it offers a playful way to share private content with close friends or loyal followers. For influencers and brands, it’s a game-changer, promising innovative ways to build community, drive engagement, and monetise content.

What it means for brands and influencers

Here’s how Locked Reels could reshape strategies for brands and influencers: