Instagram’s Locked Reels feature: Here’s what it means for brands and creators

New Delhi: Instagram, the Meta-owned social media giant, is quietly rolling out a new feature dubbed "Locked Reels," designed to let creators share exclusive content accessible only through a secret code.
Spotted in a test by Instagram’s official Design account, as per news reports, the feature prompts viewers to enter a keyword—hinted at by the creator—to unlock blurred Reels, adding a layer of interactivity to the platform’s short-form video format.
While still in early testing, the move signals Instagram’s push to deepen engagement and offer creators more tools to connect with their audiences.
In a recent example, the Instagram Design account shared a locked Reel with a clue pointing to the first hashtag in its caption: “#threads.” Entering the code revealed a teaser for the account’s upcoming Threads profile, complete with an animated banner. Unlike Instagram’s existing “Reveal” Stories feature, which requires a direct message to unlock hidden content, Locked Reels rely on codes that can be shared anywhere—social posts, emails, or even offline events—making them versatile for creators and brands alike.
Instagram has not announced plans for a wider rollout, but the feature’s potential is already generating buzz. For regular users, it offers a playful way to share private content with close friends or loyal followers. For influencers and brands, it’s a game-changer, promising innovative ways to build community, drive engagement, and monetise content.
What it means for brands and influencers
Here’s how Locked Reels could reshape strategies for brands and influencers:
- Enhanced engagement through gamification
Locked Reels tap into the psychology of curiosity and reward. By requiring a code to unlock content, creators can turn passive scrolling into active participation. For influencers, this could mean hiding behind-the-scenes footage or personal Q&As, fostering a sense of intimacy with superfans. Brands might use codes for product teasers—imagine a fashion label dropping a Reel for a new collection, unlocked by a code shared at a pop-up event. This gamified approach could boost metrics like comments, shares, and saves, which signal high-quality content to Instagram’s algorithm and expand reach.
- Exclusive content for loyal audiences
The feature allows brands and influencers to segment their audiences, offering premium content to dedicated followers. A fitness influencer, for instance, could share exclusive workout Reels with subscribers who’ve joined their paid newsletter, using codes distributed via email. Similarly, brands could reward repeat customers with discount codes hidden in locked Reels, creating a sense of VIP access. This aligns with the growing trend of nano- and micro-influencers (1,000–100,000 followers), who excel at engaging niche, loyal communities with authentic content.
- Creative campaign opportunities
Locked Reels open the door to buzz-worthy marketing campaigns. Brands could launch scavenger hunts, hiding codes across their Instagram grid, Stories, or even physical stores, driving traffic both online and offline. A beauty brand might tease a new product with a locked Reel, sharing the code during a live event to build anticipation. Influencers could collaborate with brands to create “easter egg” content, rewarding followers who engage deeply with their posts. Such campaigns not only spark excitement but also position brands as innovative in a crowded digital space.
- Potential monetisation and community building
For influencers, Locked Reels could pave the way for monetised content, akin to platforms like Patreon or OnlyFans, but within Instagram’s ecosystem. Creators might offer exclusive tutorials, vlogs, or early-access content to followers who’ve purchased a code through memberships or one-time fees. Brands could use the feature to strengthen loyalty programs, sharing codes with customers who hit spending thresholds. By fostering private communities, both can deepen trust and retention—key in an era where 61% of Instagram users turn to the platform for product discovery.
- Challenges to navigate
While promising, Locked Reels could frustrate casual users who prefer seamless browsing. If overused, the feature risks alienating followers unwilling to hunt for codes, potentially lowering overall engagement. Brands and influencers will need to balance exclusivity with accessibility, ensuring locked content feels special without making audiences feel excluded. Additionally, the feature’s success hinges on Instagram’s algorithm prioritising locked Reels, which remains uncertain during testing.