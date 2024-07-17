Instagram unveils new ‘Multi Audio Tracks’ feature on reels

New Delhi: Instagram announced a new multi-audio tracks feature on reels. With the Multi Audio Tracks on Reels, users can now add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while they are editing in the app.

On this development, Instagram’s Head, Adam Mosseri stated, “Starting today you can add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel, giving you more creative freedom with your content. You can align your audio with text, stickers and clips while editing it within Instagram. When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse. Give a try and let me know what you think.”

When someone adds multiple tracks, they will also be creating their own unique audio mix that will be attributed to them.

The new feature is available for Indian audiences starting today.