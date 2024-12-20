Instagram to roll out AI video editing tools in 2025

New Delhi: Instagram head Adam Mosseri has teased the introduction of advanced AI video editing tools for the platform, expected to launch in 2025.
Powered by Meta's Movie Gen AI model, these tools will allow creators to modify nearly any aspect of their videos with simple text prompts.
In a recent demonstration, Mosseri showcased the potential of these tools by transforming himself into a felt puppet and changing his surroundings from an office to a snowy mountain range, all through text-based commands.
This feature aims to empower users to bring their creative visions to life without the need for extensive video editing skills, potentially lowering the barrier for amateur creators while providing professionals with new avenues for expression.
The teased capabilities include altering outfits, backgrounds, and appearances within videos, promising a new era where creativity is limited only by imagination.