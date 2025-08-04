Instagram restricts live streaming to public accounts with more than 1,000 followers

New Delhi: Instagram has introduced a policy change, limiting its Live streaming feature to public accounts with at least 1,000 followers, effective August 1, 2025.

Earlier, anyone could go live regardless of follower count or account privacy settings.

The new rule requires users to maintain a public profile and have a minimum of 1,000 followers to initiate live broadcasts. Users who don’t meet these criteria are now greeted with a notification stating, “Your account is no longer eligible for Live. We changed the requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”

This change aligns Instagram with platforms like TikTok, which also mandates a 1,000-follower minimum for live streaming, while YouTube requires only 50 subscribers.