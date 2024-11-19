Instagram users worldwide, including those in India, experienced significant disruptions today due to a major outage on the platform. Millions were left frustrated by issues such as login failures, server connectivity problems and various app glitches.

This disruption comes after a similar incident earlier this month, where both Facebook and Instagram faced extensive outages impacting thousands of users across the United States. During that time, over 12,000 reports were submitted for Facebook and more than 5,000 for Instagram. Since AI systems like Downdetector rely on user reports, the actual number of affected users could be significantly higher.

Downdetector, a site monitoring online service disruptions, reported over 700 incidents, with complaints peaking around 10:37 AM. This marks the second substantial Instagram outage within a week, following a similar incident on November 13.

