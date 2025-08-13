InMobi expands to Lucknow, to hire 500 professionals

New Delhi: InMobi announced the launch of a new technology centre in Lucknow.

The Lucknow tech centre will play a critical role in advancing innovations in technologies, including Generative AI, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), automation, and the development of large-scale AI infrastructure.

InMobi plans to recruit around 500 deep-tech engineers, product specialists, and data science professionals for this centre over the coming years.

This investment is expected to generate over 3,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the region, giving a major boost to state’s economy.

This initiative also aligns with the Uttar Pradesh Government’s vision of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2029.

“At InMobi, we’ve always believed that great talent isn’t confined to geography, it’s driven by mindset, ambition, and opportunity,” said Mohit Saxena, co-founder and Group CTO, InMobi and Glance.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve built world-class engineering teams out of Bangalore and San Francisco, two of the most respected tech hubs globally. Now, we’re adding Lucknow to this league. It marks the beginning of a long-term movement to build a vibrant deep-tech ecosystem beyond the traditional metros. By investing in local talent, collaborating with academia, and building cutting-edge products for global markets from the heart of Uttar Pradesh, we are reshaping the innovation map of Bharat— and this is just the beginning,” Saxena added.

InMobi plans to collaborate with local universities and academic institutes provide hands-on product training and launch internship and upskilling programs tailored to real-world industry demands – effectively bridging the gap between academia and innovation.

“Our presence in Lucknow is a testament to our belief that talent exists everywhere — and it’s our responsibility to nurture it,” said Shefali Rai, Chief Human Resources Officer at InMobi and Glance. “Our goal is to create a workplace where people don’t have to leave their hometowns to build cutting-edge global products. By bringing InMobi’s high-performance culture, inclusive ethos, and deep-tech opportunities to emerging talent hubs, we’re enabling careers that are rooted locally but built for the world."