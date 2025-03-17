Infibeam Avenues partners with IISc Bangalore to develop real-time deepfake detection

New Delhi: Infibeam Avenues, a fintech company, has announced the signing of an MoU for Research and Development (R&D) with the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore.

As per Infibeam Avenues, this collaboration aims to research and develop real-time deepfake detection systems to ensure digital security for government entities, corporations, and organisations to tackle the rising threat of AI-generated deception.

“Digital communications and a digital India will thrive only as long as there is trust,” said Rajesh Kumar SA, CEO, Phronetic.AI, AI unit, Infibeam Avenues.

He added, “This partnership is a pivotal step in restoring trust in digital communications. Together, we will equip users with the necessary tools to differentiate between truth and fabrication in an increasingly complex digital landscape, thereby mitigating fraud risks and enhancing digital trust.”

Under the terms of the MoU, Infibeam Avenues’ AI business unit, Phronetic.AI, and the IISc team will collaboratively develop anti-deepfake technology specifically tailored for real-time video communication.

“We are committed to staying ahead of malicious actors by developing innovative AI solutions that ensure digital authenticity,” said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues. “This partnership is a crucial step toward enhancing cybersecurity and preventing the misuse of deepfake technology for fraudulent activities.”

Infibeam’s Phronetic.AI team has developed a video AI agent that engages in live video conversations, alerting users when the other participant is identified as a deepfake. The company has filed a patent for its deepfake detection algorithm.

The company has collaborated with the Vision and AI Lab (VAL) of the IISc, where it aims to improve these algorithms further.

“As Generative AI continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the rise of deepfakes poses a significant challenge. Without proactive measures, the spread of AI-generated misinformation could become a major concern. Addressing this requires ongoing efforts from AI researchers to monitor emerging generative models and develop robust techniques to detect deepfakes effectively,” said Venkatesh Babu, Professor and Chair, Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS), IISc.

The detection system will be adaptable across various sectors, including banking, healthcare, insurance, finance, fintech, HR recruitment, government organisations, police, armed forces, and personal communications.