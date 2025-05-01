India’s next boom will be driven by creativity, not software: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Mumbai: India’s next economic boom will be driven not by software but by creativity, said Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen during his address at the inaugural WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

He extended his deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for bringing together a diverse and vibrant community of storytellers, innovators, and industry leaders under one roof. “The vision for enabling anybody who has a story to tell to tell their story through technology is a universal vision,” he said.

India, he asserted, is well positioned to lead in the creative economy, thanks to its unmatched talent, a thriving global ecosystem, and the rapid adoption of new technologies. “I really believe that India's creative economy can be poised to employ more people than the manufacturing economy,” he said.

Narayen celebrated India's historical leadership in creative expression, spanning from print to revolutionary storytelling formats, including photos, audio, video, and social media. “Over a billion people have used Adobe software, and the majority of software that is now being used is rapidly in India,” he noted, adding that these tools are empowering creators, students, and teachers alike.

He also announced Adobe’s partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make deep investments in skilling and education, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

The initiative aims to reach approximately 2 crore students and 5 lakh teachers through collaborations with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, Pratham, TCS, and Jio.

Further underscoring Adobe’s commitment to India’s creative future, Narayen introduced the Creatosphere Challenge as part of Adobe’s collaboration with WAVES to take Indian talent to a global stage.

He also shared a personal reflection from a past interaction with Prime Minister Modi, where the PM had urged Adobe to focus on protecting intellectual property. In response, Narayen revealed that Adobe, in conjunction with the Ministry, is now championing content credentials—a new initiative to promote the adoption of an artificial intelligence rights framework that safeguards originality and ensures transparency in the era of generative AI.

“PM Modi’s leadership has ignited India's creative empowerment,” Narayen said in conclusion.