Indian-streaming-academy-releases-2025-power-list

New Delhi: The Indian Streaming Academy (ISA) has released its 2025 Streaming & Digital Power List, highlighting 100 individuals who have played a key role in shaping India’s evolving digital entertainment ecosystem.

The list recognises a wide range of talent from across the country, including actors, creators, showrunners, podcasters, platform leaders, and studio executives, selected for their contributions to storytelling, innovation, and audience engagement on digital platforms.

According to ISA, the list aims to reflect the broader influence of these individuals across language, format, and genre. It spans mainstream OTT platforms, YouTube, and the growing podcast space, with honourees working across languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Described by ISA as the only national index to recognise talent across all major streaming platforms and languages, the list acknowledges efforts in genres ranging from scripted dramas and docu-series to reality formats and creator-driven narratives.

“India’s digital storytelling landscape is at its most exciting inflection point. With creators emerging from every corner of the country and stories resonating across borders, the Power List is a celebration of the minds that are shaping our entertainment future. It’s not just about content. It’s about cultural impact, and this list honours those who are rewriting the rules,” said Vishnu Induri, Founder of the Indian Streaming Academy.

Commenting on the role of streaming in democratising content creation, Raj Nayak, Co-Founder of ISA, added, “Streaming has democratised storytelling in a way we’ve never seen before. Today, an idea from a small town can inspire a global audience. The Power List is our way of acknowledging those who are not just chasing trends but setting them. Those who combine creativity with courage to move the needle forward in the digital age.”

The release of the Power List also marks the lead-up to the second edition of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards, scheduled for July 5 2025 at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The awards aim to bring together top creators, platforms, and industry leaders from across India’s digital content landscape.

ISA, launched to spotlight achievements in India’s digital-first storytelling space, positions the Power List as a reflection of those shaping culture, commerce, and community in the streaming era.

For the full Power List and updates on the awards, visit:

https://www.streamingacademy.in/