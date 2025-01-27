Indian news outlets take on OpenAI in copyright clash

New Delhi: Digital news outlets including Indian Express, Hindustan Times, NDTV, and Network18 are joining proceedings against OpenAI for using copyrighted content on their websites, according to a Reuters report.

Indian news outlets have also decided to up the ante against OpenAI for using their copyrighted work to train AI services without permission or payment.

Hindi dailies like Dainik Bhaskar, Zee News, India Today Group, and The Hindu, filed the complaint along with the Indian Express Hindustan Times

As per the news reports, NDTV and Network18 recently told a New Delhi court that they want to join an ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI as concerns about AI bots crawling on their news websites rise.

It is important to note that news agency ANI was the first to file a lawsuit against OpenAI in 2024.

The 135-page legal file, reviewed by Reuters said, "a clear and present danger to the valuable copyrights" of other sites and members of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).

The reports further mentioned that the Times of India is not part of the legal challenge despite being a member of the DNPA.

OpenAI has refuted these claims, arguing that its AI algorithms use openly accessible data fairly.