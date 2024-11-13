Indian marketing agency ThinkROI opens shop in Los Angeles

New Delhi: Indian digital marketing agency ThinkROI has announced the opening of its new office in Los Angeles, California.

To establish a strong presence in the US market, Cameron Clunies-Ross has joined ThinkROI as Co-founder to lead the agency’s expansion efforts in North America.

Founded in 2022, ThinkROI is a full-service digital marketing agency offering a range of services such as branding, creative solutions, SEO, performance marketing, and marketing technology.

The agency works with clients including AMD, Veera Browser, VLCC, Redington, Zenith Holidays, Super Plastronics, A23, Ajmera Realty, GoKiwi, JAIN Online, DivIHN, Mr. DIY and USDC Global.

Ross brings an of experience from his nine years at M&C Saatchi Performance, where he has worked across the EMEA, APAC, and NAM regions, with a particular focus on opening and growing the agency’s Indonesia office.

Ross’ experience spans technical areas such as app marketing, measurement and privacy, as well as planning large-scale global campaigns for major household brands.

Rupinder Singh

Rupinder Singh, ThinkROI’s Founder and Chief Business Officer, commented, “Our expansion into Los Angeles is a pivotal step in ThinkROI’s journey to become a truly global digital marketing partner. The U.S. market offers tremendous opportunities, and by establishing a presence here, we are positioning ourselves to deliver tailored solutions that drive growth for our clients while staying at the forefront of innovation.”

Sarada Prasad

Sarada Prasad, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, added, “With the opening of our Los Angeles office, we’re excited to bring ThinkROI’s unique approach to digital marketing to a dynamic new market. Our goal is to not only extend our expertise to U.S. clients but also to foster long-term relationships that focus on delivering tangible, measurable results that fuel business success.”

Cameron Clunies-Ross

Ross said, "I am thrilled to be joining ThinkROI as Co-founder, as the agency sets foot in the US market. The energy and innovation within the American tech and digital sectors are phenomenal, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and creating meaningful, impactful solutions with ThinkROI for clients here. This is an exciting new chapter, and I'm pleased to be part of the team leading ThinkROI's expansion into North America."