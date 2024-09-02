IndiaDotcom Digital appoints Rahul Garg as Chief Finance Officer

Delhi: IndiaDotcom Digital (IDPL) has announced the appointment of Rahul Garg as Chief Finance Officer. In this capacity, Garg will manage the full spectrum of finance and accounts operations, with a primary focus on driving performance enhancement and achieving the company's strategic objectives.

Garg is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with more than 14 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, analysis, reporting, and leadership. Garg joins IDPL from HT Media Group, where he served as Head of Finance (DGM) Business Finance and Controller. His previous professional experience includes roles at KPMG and V.K. Dhingra and Co.

Idris Loya, CEO of IndiaDotcom Digital, welcomed Garg, highlighting, “We are very pleased to have Garg join our executive team. His extensive expertise in financial management and strategic insights will be crucial as we continue to evolve our financial strategies. Garg’s leadership will undoubtedly drive significant value for IDPL, and we are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in achieving our business goals.”

Garg also shared his excitement about his new role, stating, "Joining IndiaDotcom Digital is a significant milestone in my career. I am excited to bring my expertise in financial management and strategic planning to such a dynamic and innovative company. I look forward to working with the talented team at IDPL to drive financial excellence and support the company's ambitious goals."

In his new role, Garg will report to the CEO and will be responsible for all aspects of financial operations, ensuring that the company’s financial strategies align with its broader business objectives.