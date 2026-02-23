New Delhi: IndiaAI has issued an urgent security advisory warning of a phishing scam targeting individuals who attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

In a public notice, the organisation said fraudulent messages are being circulated via SMS and WhatsApp, claiming that refunds are pending and requesting sensitive personal and financial information. The communications are not official and have not been authorised by the organisers.

According to the advisory, unauthorised individuals are sending messages stating that a refund needs to be “processed”, directing recipients to click on a link and provide details such as full card numbers and WhatsApp numbers or other personal contact information.

IndiaAI has urged attendees to avoid clicking on any links contained in suspicious messages and to refrain from sharing card details or personal information with unverified sources. It has advised recipients to delete such messages immediately and block the sender’s number.

Please note: It has come to our attention that a Phishing Scam is currently targeting attendees of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.



Fraudulent messages are being circulated via SMS and WhatsApp, requesting sensitive information to facilitate "refunds." These communications are… pic.twitter.com/xbHH164NLO — IndiaAI (@OfficialINDIAai) February 22, 2026

The advisory also states that anyone who may already have shared information through a suspicious link should contact their bank without delay to secure their accounts.

The warning was issued under the banner of the AI Impact Summit 2026, which carries the theme “Welfare for All | Happiness of All”. Organisers have asked participants to rely only on official channels for event-related updates and communication.