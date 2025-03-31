India TV to launch new podcast “Filmy Hustle”

New Delhi: India TV is launching a new podcast, "Filmy Hustle."

The show will feature actors, directors, producers, singers, and film critics discussing the challenges and behind-the-scenes aspects of the Indian film industry.

The podcast will stream on India TV’s CTV app and its YouTube channel, starting March 30, 2025, with new episodes every Sunday.

The podcast launch is part of a content partnership between India TV and RosePod, a business unit of Rose Audio Visuals.

Hosted by Akkshay Rathie, Director, Aashirwad Theaters, the podcast will feature guests including R Madhavan, Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Kabir Khan.

It will offer conversations about filmmaking, covering shooting-related struggles, creative challenges, and production issues encountered throughout the process. The show is scheduled for a total of 10 episodes.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, stated, “The magic of cinema extends beyond what we see on screen. ‘Filmy Hustle’ is our attempt to bring fans closer to the art of filmmaking by sharing stories from the people involved. These candid discussions about the struggles and achievements of not just directors and actors, but also singers and producers, will offer insightful perspectives, allowing the audience to appreciate the essence of cinema, storytelling, and the hustle behind the screen.”

Goldie Behl, Founder, Rose Audio Visuals, said, “We are excited to reach audiences through this innovative collaboration with India TV, marking a unique partnership between a news channel and a production house. For years, Rathie and I have had fascinating discussions about the intricacies of the Indian film industry. This podcast is born from that shared passion, providing audiences with rare insights into its inner workings. In a landscape often shrouded in mystery, we aim to deliver candid conversations and compelling, revealing stories.”