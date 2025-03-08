India Today Group unveils AI pop stars Aishan and Ruh

New Delhi: After making waves with India’s first AI news anchor, Sana, the India Today Group is now venturing into the music industry. The media powerhouse has launched its ambitious A-POP initiative, unveiling two AI-generated pop stars, Aishan and Ruh.

The announcement was made by Kalli Purie, MD and Vice-Chairperson of India Today Group, at the India Today Conclave on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Meet the AI pop sensations

Aishan: A virtual 22-year-old from Delhi, with roots tracing back to Bareilly and Jodhpur, Aishan has been crafting music since the age of 17. His sound fuses indie acoustic, pop, and R&B vibes, drawing inspiration from the people he encounters and the melodies that surround him. His lyrics weave personal thoughts and experiences into relatable anthems. An ambivert by nature, Aishan thrives on connecting with fans while cherishing his quieter moments. A Nainital native at heart, he’s captivated by the mountains and embodies a multifaceted persona—dog lover, bike enthusiast, sneakerhead, and food explorer—all wrapped in a timeless, old-money aesthetic.

Ruh: At 24, this Delhi-born virtual artist is the epitome of free-spirited energy. Bold, independent, and unapologetically vibrant, Ruh lives life on her own terms, fueled by a love for adventure and travel. Her explorations of diverse cultures shape her new-age pop creations, which she uses as a medium for fearless self-expression. A passionate music aficionado, she channels her extroverted personality into songs that resonate with authenticity, urging her audience to embrace their individuality and chase their dreams without hesitation.

The A-POP initiative represents a groundbreaking fusion of human creativity and artificial intelligence, designed to push the boundaries of musical innovation.

“A-POP is more than a genre — it is a fluid, evolving, and collaborative creative process. It merges human imagination with AI capabilities, producing music that is unrestricted by conventional limitations,” said Kalli Purie, Managing Director and Vice Chairperson of India Today Group.

She added, “ITG has always led the industry with its groundbreaking initiatives, which go beyond simple automation, fostering a symbiotic relationship between human expertise and cutting-edge AI to revolutionise news delivery. Our latest foray into music is also a result of the same belief and effort that we put into our daily work to create engaging and entertaining experiences for our audiences.”

The India Today Group describes A-POP as a dynamic, electronic, and collaborative endeavor that transcends traditional music-making. Far from being robotic, it’s a partnership between humans and machines. “It is humans partnering with machines to create a new sound. The lyrics are written by humans, composed by AI, and sung by AI. Or sometimes, an AI-generated song could mean lyrics by a machine, composed by humans, sung by AI,” the company explained. This versatility allows A-POP to adapt and evolve, offering a fresh, democratic approach to artistry.

Aishan and Ruh may exist in the digital realm, but their presence is anything but intangible. Capable of producing music in multiple languages, engaging with fans around the clock, and tailoring content to individual preferences, these AI pop stars are designed to resonate with a global audience. Their songs and music videos are now available on major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Saavn, while their social media profiles—most notably on Instagram—offer fans a glimpse into their vibrant virtual lives.