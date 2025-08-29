India Today Group is the digital news leader: Comscore’s July 2025 data

New Delhi: India Today Group has emerged as the No. 1 digital news network in India, according to the latest Comscore rankings (July 2025).

In the News/Information category, the group recorded a total digital population (TDP) of 295 million unique visitors, the highest among all publishers. This places India Today Group ahead of Network18 (275 million) and Times Internet Limited (204 million), affirming its leadership in digital reach. (Source: Comscore | India | MMX Multi-Platform | News/Information | Total Digital Population (Mn) incl. Social where measured| July 2025)

Media Total Unique Visitors / Total Digital Population (mn) India Today Group 295 Network18 275 Times Internet Limited 204

“The Comscore report underlines India Today Group’s dominance in driving the largest digital audiences in India. The Group’s relentless focus on credible journalism, innovative formats, and wide digital distribution ensures that its brands are the first choice for millions of Indians every day,” ITG said.