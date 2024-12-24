India Today Group appoints Siddharth Zarabi as Business Today Editor

New Delhi: The India Today Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Siddharth Zarabi as the Editor of Business Today.

In this role, Zarabi will oversee the editorial direction of the brand across its print, digital, and streaming offerings.

With over 27 years of experience in journalism, Zarabi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

He joined Business Today as Managing Editor in 2021 and has since played a key role in shaping the brand's editorial vision.

Widely acknowledged for his stellar track record in covering Indian financial markets, macro-economy, regulatory and administrative architecture, he possesses first-hand experience of economic policy formulation in India since 1997.

A prominent prime-time business anchor, Zarabi has led newsrooms in marquee print and television media outlets, including Bloomberg TV India as its editor.