India Gate Foods assigns digital creative mandate to Ogilvy

New Delhi: India Gate Foods, the Basmati Rice brand from the house of KRBL Limited, has appointed Ogilvy as its creative digital partner.
With this partnership, India Gate Foods aims to leverage Ogilvy's extensive experience in crafting compelling brand narratives and executing impactful digital campaigns.
KRBL chose Ogilvy for its expertise in digital strategy, creative storytelling, and data-driven marketing, a press statement announcing the appointment said.
Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Sharma, AVP – Marketing, Modern Trade & Ecommerce at KRBL Limited, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy to redefine the staples category and transform how we connect with our customers. Today, over 40% of India's internet users shop online and the digital advertising market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% through 2025. Our collaboration with Ogilvy will help us strengthen our leadership in the rapidly evolving FMCG landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies, we aim to build a dynamic food brand that resonates with the evolving needs of our consumers. This partnership will not only enhance our digital presence but also enable us to create more meaningful and engaging interactions, driving growth and customer loyalty.”
“We're excited to challenge the perception of the staples category with Ogilvy. By leaning into digital, we're not just keeping up with the times, we're rewriting the playbook. This partnership will help us unlock new opportunities to connect with our customers in a more meaningful and engaging way, transforming a traditionally functional product into a dynamic and relevant brand,” Sharma added.
Ogilvy's mandate will encompass a comprehensive digital strategy, including social media management, content creation and influencer collaborations.
The agency's first purpose-driven campaign for India Gate Basmati Rice is expected to launch later this year, focusing on educating and empowering consumers to make informed choices for their families.
Prakash Nair, President at Ogilvy, said, “India Gate Basmati Rice is an iconic brand with a rich legacy. We are excited to be entrusted with their digital mandate and are eager to create work that will resonate not just with their loyal customer base but will also help in getting new consumers to make India Gate their brand of choice.”