India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels over misinformation post-Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: In a move following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.

This action, recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to curb the dissemination of provocative and communally sensitive content that could disrupt public order and national security.

The banned channels include prominent Pakistani news outlets such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, and Suno News. Additionally, personal channels of journalists like Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq have been blocked.

Other affected channels are The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket, and Razi Naama.

The government has also sent a formal letter to the BBC over its reports terming terrorists 'militants'.

Government sources indicate that these channels were spreading false narratives and misinformation against India, its army, and security agencies, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, where 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local resident, were killed by terrorists.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting exercised its emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to block these channels.

According to news reports, the Indian media companies have begun severing ties with Pakistani entertainment content. Sony Pictures Networks India and FanCode have ceased broadcasting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has removed Pakistani shows from its platforms, including ZEE5 and the YouTube channel Zee Zindagi.

Additionally, the release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film 'Abir Gulaal' in India is also facing opposition, reflecting the broader sentiment against Pakistani cultural imports.