Inaugural ETNow.in Business Conclave & Awards to take place on Feb 25 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Times Network Digital is hosting the inaugural edition of the ETNow.in Business Conclave & Awards 2025 on February 25 in New Delhi.

This platform for policymakers and industry leaders will foster collaboration, deliberation, and a strategic roadmap to accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat, striving to become a $5 trillion economy by 2030, said the Times Network in a statement.

The keynote address will be delivered by Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Ind. Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, PP/DoPT, Atomic Energy, and Space. The event will also honour winners in over 90 categories, recognizing contributions that drive India’s progress.

ETNow.in Business Conclave & Awards 2025 will delve into India's global competitiveness in manufacturing and investment, strategies to leverage natural resources, the real estate boom and its economic impact, the role of GenAI in industry 4.0, innovations in healthcare, and India's AI roadmap.

Guests of honour, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and tech investor, and Lieutenant General K. T. Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will deliver sessions on ‘Roadmap for India to Stay Ahead of the AI Curve’, and ‘Fast Track to Top 3’ respectively.

The event will also bring together people from the industry, including Abhishek Somany, Managing Director, Somany Ceramics, Shashank Shah, Director, Senior Specialist, Viksit Bharat Planning, Niti Ayog, Kamini Walia, Scientist G and Head, Descriptive Research Division Indian Council of Medical Research, Deepak Sahni, Founder, Healthians, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Infoedge amongst others.