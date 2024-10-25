Impex smart TVs bundles Times Prime membership

New Delhi: Times Prime, the digital lifestyle membership arm of Times Internet, has forged a strategic alliance with consumer electronics brand Impex.

The collaboration introduces a bundled offering where Impex smart TV buyers receive a complimentary Times Prime annual membership worth Rs 60,000.

This includes premium subscriptions to Disney+Hotstar, Watcho, and YouTube Premium, along with access to brands like Myntra, FirstCry, Lenskart, and Healthkart.

Harshita Singh, Business Head at Times Prime, shared, "We're excited to partner with Impex for this Diwali season. This collaboration brings together Impex's top-quality smart TVs and Times Prime's diverse lifestyle benefits, creating an unbeatable offer for consumers. Our goal is simple: to add real value to every Impex TV purchase, making this Diwali extra special for customers. This partnership is a key part of our strategy to bring premium digital experiences to more Indian homes, and we're excited about the positive impact it will have on consumers' entertainment and lifestyle choices."

Nuvais C, Impex MD, said, "Our partnership with Times Prime aligns with our mission to deliver premium entertainment experiences. By combining our high-quality products with Times Prime's value-added benefits, we're offering our customers a comprehensive lifestyle solution."