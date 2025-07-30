IIT Roorkee rolls out full-stack AI marketing certification with Futurense

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), in collaboration with upskilling platform Futurense, has introduced a new post-graduate certificate course in AI-enabled digital marketing and MarTech.

Billed as India’s no-code, full-stack AI certification for marketing professionals, the six-month programme is expected to commence in October 2025.

The course has been designed in response to what the organisers describe as an “orchestration gap” in marketing, where professionals operate multiple tools without a unified framework for real-time performance.

According to the course creators, the increasing reliance on generative AI and the growing complexity of MarTech stacks requires marketers to evolve into system thinkers rather than functioning purely as content creators.

“This isn’t just another marketing course with AI added on. It’s India’s first full-stack AI marketing certification built from the ground up for today’s ecosystem, where growth depends on how well you wire content, data, automation, and personalisation together.

With IIT Roorkee’s academic credibility and Futurense’s industry-backed learning model, this programme creates marketers who can think like builders and execute like technologists,” said Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Futurense.

Prof Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator at IIT Roorkee’s Continuing Education Centre, added, “Our mission is to create future-ready professionals by blending academic rigour with practical innovation.

This programme exemplifies that vision. As marketing becomes increasingly driven by AI and real-time orchestration, professionals need more than surface-level tool knowledge; they need a deep, system-level understanding. Through this certification, we’re enabling learners to build marketing engines that are intelligent, adaptive, and grounded in real-world applications.”

The programme is structured around live weekend classes, with an optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Roorkee. The organisers have highlighted that the course will include access to over 30 tools across analytics, automation, and generative AI platforms, and conclude with a capstone project where participants develop a working AI-powered campaign.

According to internal data cited by the organisers, while nearly 88% of marketers use generative AI tools on a daily basis, fewer than 10% integrate them across their full marketing funnel.

Job roles such as AI content strategist and MarTech architect are reportedly growing at rates between 15–22% annually, reflecting a wider shift in the industry toward more integrated, data-driven marketing capabilities.

The course is open to professionals across sectors, including traditional marketers, growth managers, founders, freelancers, and those looking to transition into the digital marketing space. No coding experience is required, with a bridge course provided to familiarise participants with AI workflows and no-code tools.