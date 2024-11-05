IAS launches tool with Google Ad Manager for improved brand safety and contextual targeting

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science announced the launch of IAS Curation with Google Ad Manager.

IAS Curation empowers advertisers with actionable data to activate avoidance and contextual targeting strategies across media buys at scale for Google Ad Manager.

In a press statement, IAS said that it will now offer programmatic buyers a deal-based enrichment pathway designed to curate inventory at the source that meets the benchmarks for advertisers across context, brand safety and viewability while driving better performance at scale.

To maximise brand suitability, advertisers are able to consolidate bidding on high-quality inventory and precisely target contextually relevant content to drive efficiency for their ad buys. IAS's predictive science pre-screens pages and categorizes them, enabling brands to seamlessly identify inventory most desirable while avoiding content that is unsuitable.

"Brand suitability and contextual relevance are top priorities for programmatic buyers who are looking to avoid wasting ad spend on poor quality inventory such as MFA or ad clutter," said Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer, IAS. "IAS Curation gives programmatic buyers on Google Ad Manager a way to elevate their supply strategy and efficiently maximise returns on their media investments through AI-driven optimisation."

IAS Curation for Google Ad Manager provides global advertisers with:

Customisable Inventory: Advertisers running programmatic campaigns can now incorporate IAS enrichment to tailor supply before it reaches their buying platform. Precision Targeting: IAS's natural language processing-powered contextual classification enables advertisers to target only relevant, quality content so advertisers can avoid content their brand does not align with.

Precision Targeting: IAS's natural language processing-powered contextual classification enables advertisers to target only relevant, quality content so advertisers can avoid content their brand does not align with. Quality Inventory: With contextual avoidance, brand safety & suitability, and MFA filtration available before it reaches a bidder, advertisers can reduce waste and maximise ROI using AI-driven measurement and optimisation.

The launch of IAS Curation with Google Ad Manager is the latest expansion of IAS's collaboration with Google. In June 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product for YouTube to include reporting for Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns. In 2023, IAS announced the availability of its Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement across YouTube Shorts, offering advertisers expanded coverage for advanced Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement.