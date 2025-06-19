IAS launches AI-driven contextual category reporting for Meta platforms

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science, the global media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the launch of new contextual category reporting for Meta Platforms, expanding measurement reporting across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

“We are closing the loop for advertisers, providing powerful, trusted, AI-driven granular insights across Meta that in turn power optimisation solutions to ensure marketers are protecting brand equity, minimising wasted spend and delivering maximum return on their investment,” said Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider. “Measurement reporting aligned to contextual categories means greater coverage and performance for our customers’ ad campaigns on Meta.”

As part of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Meta, contextual category reporting provides advertisers with accurate and actionable brand safety and suitability measurement. TMQ is powered by IAS’s multimedia technology, providing insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of video images, audio, and text to provide the most accurate measurement at scale. Advertisers using IAS’s Content Block List optimisation solution can now access the new contextual category reporting.

With Meta contextual category reporting, advertisers get:

• Expanded contextual categories: 46+ categories including Politics, Natural Disasters, Religion, Family & Parenting – Kids Content, and more, available globally across 34 languages.

In October 2024, IAS announced the launch of its first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta, after being selected as the provider to develop this optimisation solution. In April 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product to now include the category of misinformation aligned to industry standards across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. In February 2024, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels in partnership with Meta to offer advertisers coverage for advanced, industry-leading measurement.