IAS introduces Meta pre-bid solution with content-level block lists

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science (IAS) has introduced an optimisation (pre-bid) solution to help advertisers automatically avoid placing ads next to content they deem unsuitable for their brand ads on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

This includes the launch of IAS AI-powered Content Block Lists, empowering advertisers with proactive pre-screen capabilities at the content level.

IAS Content Block Lists offer more granular control than publisher-level block lists, and with an hourly refresh of content, can keep up with the pace of content creation to ensure suitability.

This solution is open to IAS customers who currently use measurement for reels and feed solutions on Instagram & Facebook. Content Block Lists will be available to all advertisers in early 2025.

“As the first provider to test this solution with Meta, we are delighted to enable advertisers to drive engagement and reach users in brand suitable, contextually relevant environments across Meta’s platform,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Our Content Block Lists improve media quality while reducing brand risk for advertisers by providing industry-aligned tools that enable them to avoid content they deem unsuitable and safely scale their campaigns.”

IAS has completed testing for Content Level Block Lists to validate performance improvements and brand suitability. Paired with Total Media Quality (TMQ), IAS provides end-to-end campaign support for advertisers across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels with measurement and optimization.

“This solution demonstrates our continued commitment to provide global advertisers more tools to support their brand suitability goals,” said Samantha Stetson, Vice President, Client Council and Industry Trades at Meta. “Alongside Meta’s inventory filter for Feed and Reels, we're excited to give advertisers even more control over where their content appears on our platform.”

Optimisation with Content Block Lists provides global advertisers with: