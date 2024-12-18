IAMAI’s India Digital Summit 2025 to be held on January 16-17 in New Delhi

New Delhi: The 19th edition of the India Digital Summit (IDS), the flagship annual conference of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is scheduled for January 16-17, 2025, at Aerocity, New Delhi.

Being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and Digital India, the theme of IDS 2025 is “Bharat’s Digital Path: Empowering Future Innovators”.

IDS is India’s oldest and largest conference of the digital ecosystem that brings together policymakers, regulators, senior bureaucrats, industry captains, C-suit executives, academicians and senior professionals to deliberate the prospects and challenges before all digital sectors and showcase the latest products and services.

IDS 2025 has been upscaled many times from previous years’ ones, with an agenda of over 300 sessions spread across 17 tracks, covering all sectors of the digital industry. It is expected to draw more than 15,000 delegates. An expansive exhibition with 100 stalls where more than 50 digital brands will showcase their latest innovations will be an integral part of IDS 2025. Numerous ancillary activities such as roundtables, workshops, industry meet-ups, masterclasses, hackathons, breakfast meetings and sundowners, are set to galvanize the conference into a unique mix of insights, networking and exposure to cutting-edge digitech.

The tracks in which the movers and shakers of India’s digital world will share their insights exemplify the depth and expanse of IDS 2025: Advertising, Artificial Intelligence, Banking, D2C & Logistics, Data & Security, Gig Economy, Global Capability Centres (GCGs), eCommerce, Education, Entertainment, Investments, Multiuser Technologies, Startup, Tech for Health, Tech for Rural, Tech for Sports, and Tech for Travel.

IDS 2025 will have a special focus on startups. There will be a ‘Startup Street’, and ‘Startup Pitching Sessions’ which will provide emerging startups with a dedicated space and sessions to showcase their innovations, visions and plans, through exhibitions, live demos, and one-on-one meetings, before industry leaders, venture capitalists, and domain experts to pitch for funding and partnership.

Instituted under IDS is India’s most prestigious bouquet of digital awards, the India Digital Awards (IDA). Adjudicated by a jury comprising over 40 industry stalwarts, the 15th IDA will be given away in four categories, divided into 47 subcategories, recognizing and celebrating digital excellence.

Underlining the necessity to bridge the various kinds of digital divides which persist across India, despite the country’s exemplary digital growth over the past one decade, IAMAI has also introduced 2024 a special bouquet of awards under the IDS umbrella, the Digital Responsibility Awards (DRA). Divided into nine categories, the 2nd DRA will honour companies, campaigns and individuals who have made commendable contributions in bridging the digital divides.

Among the IDS Gold Partners are PhonePe; Australia Trade and Investment Commission; IDA Ireland; Jagran New Media and Exotel. Route Mobile is the Cloud Communications Partner, while Silver Partners include Shiprocket; Times Internet, and TV9 Network.